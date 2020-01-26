- Alicia Keys Honors Kobe Bryant at the 2020 GRAMMY Awards
Raw ground beef recalled in nine states for possible plastic contamination
By Madeline Holcombe, CNN
(CNN) -- A Chicago company is recalling about 2,020 pounds of raw ground beef that was shipped to nine states, federal health officials said.
The beef is being recalled due to possible contamination with thin pliable plastic, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday.
Two customers complained of finding the foreign matter in the beef, sparking the recall.
One-pound vacuum-packed packages containing lot code "0060," case code "11402" and a use or freeze by date of "01/31/2020" on the product label are subject to the recall, the department said.
The products were produced Jan. 6 and shipped to retail locations in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, FSIS said.
There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions.
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.